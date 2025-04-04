The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s new release date could be May 13

And its possible price has leaked too

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
(Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)
  • The Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly be announced on May 13, having apparently been delayed from a planned April launch
  • It could be unveiled in an online-only presentation
  • Its price might be right between that of the Galaxy S25 Plus and the S25 Ultra

In the last few days, there’s been a lot of confusion over when – or even if – the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will launch.

First, we heard that it might land on April 15, then the very next day, there were claims that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge had been delayed until May or June. Shortly after that, we heard that there was a chance Samsung would cancel the S25 Edge altogether.

Now, though, a SamMobile report from leaker Max Jambor suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is finally set to launch on May 13.

There’s not much more to this story, though Jambor is one of the several sources who previously claimed the phone had been delayed until May or June, so this is in line with that; it's an update to an existing claim.

Jambor also says that it will probably be announced during a small, online-only presentation, rather than a big Unpacked event with an in-person element. That’s largely in line with what other sources have said, though there’s previously been a suggestion that the Edge might just get a press release and no proper launch event at all.

Priced right down the middle

In any case, there’s also a new report on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s pricing, this time from WinFuture.

The site claims that the Galaxy S25 Edge will start at €1,249 in Germany. That’s for a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while a pricier model with 512GB of storage will apparently be sold for €1,369.

We won’t bother with price conversions here as they’re rarely accurate, but the key point is that this starting price would put the Galaxy S25 Edge right between the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus (€1,149) and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (€1,349).

If the same holds true elsewhere, then you can expect the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to cost roughly $1,150 / £1,125 / AU$1,950, as that’s halfway between the price of the S25 Plus and the S25 Ultra in those regions.

