Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition might launch on July 21 in India

Samsung Galaxy M21 budget phone is likely to be launched in India next week. The Galaxy M21 was previously spotted on a couple of certification sites and was also tipped to launch in India.

A new teaser on Amazon has a cryptic message “21-21-21” ( image below) which could be the launch date of the Galaxy M21 Prime Edition. The Samsung Galaxy M21 is expected to be launched on July 21 and the teaser confirms the phone will be part of Samsung’s Prime Day launch 一 which means the phone will go on sale starting July 26.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 smartphone will be the second “Prime Edition” phone in India after the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime edition. The Galaxy M31 Prime edition was launched in India back in October 2020 during Amazon’s festive season sale. However, this time around the Galaxy M21 will be getting its Prime Edition device during Amazon Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime specs and features (expected)

Just like what we’ve seen with the Galaxy M31 Prime, the Galaxy M21 Prime will likely come with the same features and specs as the vanilla Galaxy M21, but with one big inclusion. Going by the previous track record of a Prime Edition phone, the Galaxy M21 budget phone is likely to offer Amazon app integration along with 3 months complimentary Prime membership.

The phone might also feature an Always On Amazon app that can be accessed by swiping right on the home screen. This screen will give access to millions of products on Amazon.in with a single swipe.

In terms of hardware specs, the Galaxy M21 Prime is expected to pack in a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, a big 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging support, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the inside, the device will come with Exynos 9611 processor and in terms of software, we expect the device to run on Android 11 based on OneUI 3.0.

