Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime edition launched: price in India, specs and availability

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M31 Prime edition in India today. The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime edition is a special edition device from the company that is jointly developed with Amazon India for this festive season.

The key highlight of the device here is the integration of Amazon app to the device. Also, you with the Galaxy M31 Prime, you get 3 months complimentary Prime membership. The Galaxy M31 Prime edition users get an Always On Amazon app. It can be accessed by swiping right on the home screen. You will be able to access millions of products on Amazon.in with a single swipe.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime edition specs

(Image credit: Amazon)

Apart from the Amazon integration, the specifications of the M31 Prime remains more or less the same as the Galaxy M31 itself. You get a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. It comes with a quad-camera stack at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens followed by a 5MP macro and 5MP depth sensor. To the front, you get a 32MP selfie camera housed in the dew-drop notch. The camera is capable of recording 4K videos.

The Galaxy M31 Prime edition, as with other M series devices will pack in a massive 6,000mAh battery. There is also 15W Type-C fast charging onboard. Under the hood, the device is packed with an in-house Exynos 9611 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset built on 10nm fabrication process and paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The CPU has a max clock speed of 2.3GHz.

The device offers 6GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage with support for additional storage via microSD card. Furthermore, you get a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner along with face unlock support. The Galaxy M31 Prime will run on Android 10 out of the box with One UI 2.1.

Pricing and availability

Check out Samsung Galaxy M Prime on Amazon 6+128GB: Rs 16,499 Rs 1,000 amazon pay cashback Free 3 months Amazon Prime membership.View Deal

The Galaxy M31 Prime edition is priced at Rs 16,499 for the sole 6GB+128GB variant. It comes in Ocean Blue, Space Black and the all new Iceberg Blue. It will go on sale during the Amazon Great India festival sale on October 16. Prime members who purchase the device on the first day will get Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cash back.