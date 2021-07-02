Tecno Spark Go launched in India with 5,000mAh battery

Tecno has launched a new smartphone in India called the Tecno Spark Go 2021 in India. This new smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The new Tecno Spark Go 2021 has been priced at Rs 6,699 for limited stock at launch. Post that the smartphone will revert back to the price of Rs 7,299. The smartphone three colour variants horizon orange, Maldives blue and galaxy blue. It will be available on Amazon from July 7.

Tecno Spark Go 2021: Details

The Tecno Spark Go 2021 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with an 89.7% body to screen ratio, 480 nits brightness, 720 x 1600 resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features 2.5 D glass design with Corning Gorilla Glass3 on top of it.

Tecno has not specified the chipset that is available in the Spark Go 2021. The highlight of the smartphone is its massive 5,000mAh battery that apparently has a standby time of 36 days on a single charge. It can support a calling time of 27 hours, web browsing of 19 hours, video playback of 21 hours, game playing of 14 hours and music playback of 145 hours.

In terms of optics the smartphone is equipped with a 13 MP AI dual rear camera with an F1.8 aperture, 4X zoom, and dual flashlight for capturing photographs in low-lit environments. It also has 18 AI Auto scene detection modes such as HDR, Night Portrait, Backlight Portrait and AI-powered Background Bokeh Effect. There's an 8MP AI front camera with an aperture of F2.0.

Other features include adjustable brightness on the micro slit front flash and clear selfies in low light. The selfie camera also supports AI Beauty Mode, AI Portrait Mode and Wide Selfie Mode for capturing the perfect group selfie.

The smartphone has Face Unlock 2.0 and Smart Fingerprint Sensor. The Face Unlock 2.0 enables closed eye protection and screen fill-in light. The Smart Fingerprint Sensor has a 0.2 seconds Fast Unlock.