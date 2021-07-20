Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone launched in India with 90Hz display and 48MP camera

Xiaomi has launched the new Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone in India which is the latest edition to the Redmi Note 10 Series. This new smartphone features a Dimensity 700 chipset, a 90Hz display, and a 48MP camera sensor.

These features of the Redmi Note 10T 5G are being offered at a starting price of Rs 13,999, making it a rather competitive device. it is offered in two variants with the basic one featuring 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is priced at Rs 13,999 and the higher one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage offered at a price of Rs 15,999. It will be made available across Xiaomi's own portals and Amazon starting 12 noon on July 26. HDFC credit-card members can avail discounts of up to Rs 1,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G: Specs and features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AdaptiveSync DotDisplay that has a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. There's Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top of it.

On the inside, it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset along with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The Redmi smartphone liker we already mentioned has two storage and RAM options and it has support for expandable storage. It will run on Android 11 with MIUI 12 custom skin on top of it.

In terms of optics Redmi Note 10T has a triple camera setup on the back that include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. Following the Redmi Note 10 series trend the fingerprint sensor is combined with the power button on the side.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G has a 5,000mAh battery unit inside it that supports 18W of fast charging. It also has a 3.5mm audio port and is also protected by P2i making it splash resistant. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G is offered in three colour options that include Metallic Blue, Mint Green, Chromium White, and Graphite Black.