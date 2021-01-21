Samsung Galaxy M12 and F12 spotted on Google Play Console with identical specs

Samsung Galaxy M12 and Galaxy F12 have been in the news for the past couple of months now. While there is no word on the official launch date yet, the devices passed through multiple certifications and render of the upcoming devices were spotted previously. Now, the Samsung Galaxy M12 and Galaxy F12 have been spotted on the Google Play Console listing revealing more details.

Mukul Sharma , a popular tipster, has tweeted the image of the phones as well as the listings found on the Google Play Console. The Samsung Galaxy M12 and F12 are likely to come out with the same set of specifications except for RAM. In fact, reports also suggest that the Galaxy F12 will be a rebranded Galaxy M12. Here’s what the Samsung Galaxy M12/F12 has on offer.

Samsung Galaxy F12 with Exynos 850, 4GB RAM, and Android 11 OS appears on the Google Play Console listing.#Samsung #SamsungGalaxyF12 pic.twitter.com/aOWUWV9GOAJanuary 20, 2021

Samsung Galaxy M12/F12 specifications (expected)

Starting off with the design, the Samsung Galaxy M12/F12 is said to come with a major design change in terms of rear panel design. As per the previous leaks, the device is said to bring a unique dual-tone finish on the back. It is expected to sport a textured finish on the top and glossy finish on the bottom. Apart from that, the quad-camera setup will stay on the top corner.

(Image credit: Mukul Sharma)

On the front, the device is said to pack in a 6.5-inch punch-hole screen with 1399 x 720 pixels HD+ resolution. On the inside, the device will be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 850 SoC which is an entry-level octa-core chipset. It has four Cortex-A55 cores running at 2GHz and four more Cortex-A55 running at 2GHz. As per the Google Play Console listing, the only change comes in terms of RAM. The Galaxy M12 is said to sport 6GB of RAM while the Galaxy F12 will sport 4GB of RAM. There could be multiple variants with different RAM and storage options once launched. But, this is all we have got for now.

As for the software, the device is said to run on Android 11 based on OneUI 3.0 out of the box. The ARM Mali-G76 will take care of GPU performance. The listing image also suggests the device will sport a dew-drop notch. While this is all the Google Play listing confirms, there are also some rumours saying the device will feature a massive 7000mAh battery just like we’ve seen on the Galaxy M51 . Other details of the Galaxy M12/F12 is yet to be known.