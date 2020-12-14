Samsung Galaxy M12 clears BIS certification; Indian launch imminent

Samsung Galaxy M12 will be the next Galaxy smartphone in the mid-range series. The device has been previously spotted on multiple certification sites and even the back panel of the device was leaked a few weeks back. The device was recently spotted on the BIS certification site.

Folks at MySmartPrice spotted the Samsung Galaxy M12 on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with SM-M127G/DS model number. And alongside this Galaxy F12 with SM-F127G/DS was also spotted. This suggests that the launch of Samsung Galaxy M12/F12 is not far away in India. Although the listing didn’t reveal much about the device, thanks to the multiple leaks and rumours, we have a fair amount of information of the upcoming Samsung device.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

For starters, the Samsung Galaxy M12 could be rebranded as the Galaxy F12 as they both seem to share the same model number. The Samsung Galaxy M12 and F12 could pack in the same specifications with very minor differences. However, the exact differences between these two devices are still unknown. For now, here are the expected specifications of the device.

Samsung Galaxy M12/F12 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M12/F12 is said to come with a major design change in terms of rear panel design. The device might feature a unique dual-tone finish. The previous report suggests the device will have a textured finish on the top and glossy finish on the bottom. Apart from that, the quad-camera setup will stay on the top corner.

The Galaxy M12/F12 is said to offer a 6.5-inch punch-hole screen with HD+ resolution. The device is expected to pack in a massive 7000mAh battery, just like we’ve seen on the Galaxy M51. Further, from the leaked image of the back panel, the device might feature a quad-camera setup. However, there is no cut-out for the fingerprint scanner which means Samsung might move to a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Apart from that, the handset is also said to run on Android 11 out of the box which is based on One UI 3.0.

The camera setup is rumoured to come with a 13MP primary shooter, a 5MP lens followed by two 2MP cameras. To the front, the device is tipped to offer an 8MP selfie shooter. Other features expected include a Type-C port for charging and 3.5mm headphone jack. The dimensions of the Galaxy M12 is likely to be 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm.

Currently, there is no news on the launch of the device in India. We should hear more on the same in the coming days. We expect the device to launch early in 2021.