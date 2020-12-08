Samsung Galaxy F62 might be one of the slimmest phones from the company yet

Samsung Galaxy F62 is likely to be the next device in the F series. The production of the same has reportedly started in India.

A report from 91mobiles claims that the upcoming Galaxy F62 production has already started in Samsung’s Greater Noida facility. The report also further states that the device will be one of the slimmest phones from Samsung. The device could be unveiled in India in Q1 2021 and just like the previous Galaxy F series smartphone, the Galaxy F41, the Galaxy F62 could also make its global debut in India.

For context, the Galaxy F41 is 8.9mm thick and the Galaxy M51 is 9.5mm thick. The Samsung Galaxy F62 might be slimmer than these two phones.

Samsung Galaxy F62 specs

Samsung Galaxy F41 (Image credit: Flipkart)

The Samsung Galaxy F62 was recently spotted on Geekbench which revealed several specs of the device. A new Samsung Galaxy device with model number SM-E625F is in the works. This is likely to be the Galaxy F62.

The Geekbench database suggests the device will be powered by the flagship-grade Exynos 9825 chipset which is built on top of 7nm fabrication process. It has a clock speed of 1.95GHz. The device secured 763 points in the single-core test and 1952 in the multi-core test. The device will run on Android 11 out of the box. Further, the device is said to come with 6GB of RAM which is same as the Galaxy F41.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 might launch sometime in Q1 2021. While there is no exact launch date yet, Samsung is also working on a budget-friendly Galaxy F12. As of now, the details are very limited as it is still in the development stage. But, the Galaxy F12 could be rebranded version of the unannounced Galaxy M12. The Samsung Galaxy F12/M12 is said to sport a massive 7,000mAh battery, same as we’ve seen on the Galaxy M51. It is said to come with a 6.7-inch punch-hole screen and a new design language with a textured finish.

