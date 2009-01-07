Sony's new OLED touchscreen Walkman

Trending

Sony unveils new Walkman with OLED screen at CES in Las Vegas

Sony's new Walkman range was unveiled at CES in Las Vegas this week. The stand-out device? The NWZ-X1000, which features a beautifully bright OLED screen with impressive battery-friendly levels of power consumption.

Sony's new MP3 player features a 3-inch OLED display and will be made available in 16GB and 32GB models. It also boasts Wi-Fi and noise-cancellation tech.

It is considered by many to be Sony's attempt to improve upon - and steal vital market share from - Apple's popular iPod touch.

Touchscreen and tactile

Sony's NWZ-X1000 is fully touch screen, but it also has a bunch of proper buttons located down the side.

If the quality is good, which we hope it should be given Sony's reputation and – crucially – if the price point is not set too high, this may well just give little ol' Apple a run for its money.

We'll bring you more details on Sony's new Walkman including pricing, details and first impressions as soon as we can.

