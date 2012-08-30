Samsung introduces line of ultra high speed memory cards

Save it all on a Samsung

At IFA 2012, Samsung debuted the Ativ S, the Ativ Tab, a slew of PCs - Ativ Smart PC Pro, Ativ Smart PC, Series 5 and 7 Slates - and a Galaxy Camera and it's still not done.

The plucky company rolled out a new line of memory cards for cameras and phones on Thursday, going for the trifecta of speed, density, and reliability.

There are three versions to the cards: "Pro," the professional edition, the premium "Plus" and commercial "Standard" series.

Though there are multiple, Samsung touted the Pro and all its high-octane power.

Pro go

Samsung boasts the microSD Pro performs at ultra-high speed with up to 64GB of data storage.

Thanks to a read speed of up to 70MB per second, the Pro runs 3-times faster than conventional microSDs, according to Samsung.

It's also got "advanced semiconductor technology" with 20 nanometer-class NAND flash, turning it into any LTE-friendly device's best friend. It can even store full HD (1080p) videos.

Proof is in the pudding

Samsung said each card is deigned with proof technologies ensuring long lasting durability.

Whether you drop the cards in water, run them through a magnet or X-ray, or encounter sweltering heat, the cards are proofed against these external elements.

The entire line of memory cards will be available in October.