GoPro points its cameras at drones and virtual reality

The action camera company GoPro is taking a leaf out of its customers' books by jumping into the uncharted territory of drones and VR.

GoPro CEO Nick Woodman announced a new direction for the company at Re/code's Code Conference on Wednesday, showing off a camera rig capable of mounting up to six Hero4 cameras.

The new camera mount draws inspiration from the product designs of French 'spherical media' company Kolor, which GoPro Acquired last month.

The sky's the limit for GoPro

This niche product is capable of capturing 360 degree footage and stitching it together into a 4K spherical image that could be used by virtual reality devices like the Oculus Rift, Vive and Gear VR headsets.

GoPro has no news yet on how much the rig will cost but Woodman said that customers could expect to purchase one later in the year.

Woodman also hinted that the company was working on a yet-to-be-unveiled quadcopter drone that is expected to arrive in the first half of next year.