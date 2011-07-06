Fujifilm aiming to be top 3 camera manufacturer

Fuji is hoping to join Canon and Sony in the top 3 camera brands slot

Fujifilm is aiming to overtake Nikon and Samsung to become the world's third largest camera manufacturer by 2014.

Currently Fujifilm is the fifth biggest camera manufacturer in the world but it is aiming to expand in the market over the next three years.

First the company plans to overtake Samsung into fourth place by March, followed by Nikon two years later. This is according to Takeshi Higuchi, head of the company's camera division.

New interchangeable camera?

Fujifilm withdrew from the interchangeable lens market in 2009, but is said to be considering making a comeback, perhaps with the launch of a mirrorless camera.

The Fujifilm X100 was launched earlier this year, a premium compact which retails for around £1,000.

Higuchi told Reuters that Fujifilm would do all the development in-house to cut costs, but needed to work on the profile of the brand.

Via Reuters.