Olympus exits the camera business – here's what it means for OM-D and Zuiko fans

Big news for camera fans just landed today – Olympus has announced that it's exiting the camera business by selling its imaging division to a Japanese investment fund.

The deal is currently at the memorandum of understanding (MOU) stage, but a final agreement is expected to be reached by September 30 and be completed by the end of the year.

The classic camera brand, which has been making cameras and lenses since 1936, was rumored to be shuttering its imaging division back in November 2019. Its CEO Yasuo Takeuchi refuted those rumors at the time, before backtracking on the possibility that it might be for sale.

The news raises two big questions: why is Olympus getting out of the camera business, and what does this mean for Olympus camera owners? The first of these has been answered pretty emphatically in the memorandum for the deal, with Olympus pointing towards the rise of smartphones as the main reason.

The company says "Olympus has implemented measures to cope with the extremely severe digital camera market, due to, amongst others, rapid market shrink caused by the evolution of smartphones".

As a result, Olympus has recently been more focused on the higher margin, pro-friendly cameras and lenses in its Micro Four Thirds lineup, like the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III.

But despite these efforts, Olympus says its imaging business "recorded operating losses for three consecutive fiscal years up to the term ended in March 2020". This harsh market reality, combined with the fact that imaging only accounts for 10% of the company's business, explains why it's now decided to walk away.

The future of Olympus

But does what this all mean for future Olympus cameras and those who already own an Olympus model?

Right now, it's not exactly clear what the JIP investment fund will do with the Olympus' imaging arm, but it's not necessarily the end of the road for its much-loved OM-D cameras or Zuiko lenses.

The fund will apparently "utilize the innovative technology and unique product development capabilities which have been developed within Olympus, and will realize continuous growth of the business by bringing better products and services to the users and customers".

In other words, it will take ownership of Olympus' existing models and look to develop new ones, possibly in line with some of the roadmap the company had outlined up to 2023.

To get a glimpse of Olympus' fortunes, we can look at what happened when the Japanese Industrial Partners (JIP) bought Sony's Vaio business when the company decided to get out of the PC market in 2014.

This resulted in the creation of a Vaio Corporation, which started off fairly slowly in the US and Asian markets before making a bigger comeback in Europe with a new Vaio range.

While it was nice to see the Vaio brand's return, its business laptops haven't been particularly well received. That said, a similar situation with Nokia, which licensed its name to Finnish company HMD Global, has resulted in a strong partnership that now produces a range of impressive, budget smartphones, so a sale like this isn't necessarily the end of the road for a much-loved brand.

We reached out to Olympus to find out what this means if you already own its cameras or lenses, but so far it's declined to comment. In the sale's memorandum, though, it states that the investment fund will "continue to provide supports to the imaging solution products that have been distributed by Olympus", which suggests that agreements like warranties will be transferred to the new company.

We'll update this page as soon as we have any more official information on today's big news for camera fans.