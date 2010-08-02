Vodafone pushing for HTC Desire Android 2.2 update

Vodafone has confirmed it is working on the Android 2.2 update for the HTC Desire, and will get the new firmware to its customers as soon as possible.

The new Android 2.2 update, or Froyo, was launched for the HTC Desire over the weekend, but only for unlocked phones not bought from a network.

This has obviously caused users who went through traditional methods to get their handset to question when they'll be given the same treatment too.

Working hard

TechRadar contacted Vodafone to find out how long its customers would have to wait, and got this response:

"We are working with HTC and Google to push the new 2.2 Android firmware out to Vodafone HTC Desire customers as soon as possible.

"We'll update customers when we have a confirmed release date."

The operators are obliged to check any new firmware updates are compatible with their network, as otherwise core functionality, such as calling and texting, could feasibly be impaired.

However, given the new Android 2.2 update promises a real upgrade in functionality to the HTC Desire, users are understandably anxious to get the upgrade as soon as possible.