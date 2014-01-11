Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo breaks free of the Matrix in leaked photos

Remember, there is no spoon...

The release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo looks imminent now leaked shots of the purported device has appeared online.

The pictures, posted by SamMobile, shows the rumoured Note 3 Neo alongside the original device, showing a slightly smaller body, but no other apparent aesthetic differences.

A leaked spreadsheet, which surfaced on Wednesday, referenced an 'industry first' hexa-core processor, combining a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and a 1.7GHz dual-core processor.

Elsewhere, the device offers more similarities with the Galaxy Note 2 than the current-gen Galaxy Note 3. It is said to have the same 5.5-inch 720p AMOLED display and 2GB of RAM.

MWC bound?

The scaled back Note 3 Neo now seems almost certain to make an appearance at the Mobile World Congress expo in Barcelona next month.

Recent reports have suggested the long-awaited Galaxy S5 will be there too, breaking from Samsung's now-traditional annual launch events.