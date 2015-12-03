OnePlus 2 permanently kicks invites to the curb

One of the biggest bugbears about the OnePlus 2 is how tricky it can be to get hold of, as you first need to request and then wait for an invite. But that's all about to change, as the company has announced that from midnight on December 5 the OnePlus 2 will permanently be going invite-free.

That's great news, because invite aside it's a good phone with a low starting price tag of £239 (US$329) and high-end specs.

It you're more interested in the OnePlus X that will be going invite-free too, but only between December 5-7 and then once a week during open sale times. Not coincidentally December 7 is also the latest you can order a OnePlus handset with guaranteed delivery by Christmas, so stick the date in your diary.

More than one

