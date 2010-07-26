Nokia C6 arrives in the UK

Nokia has announced the availability of the Nokia C6 slider phone, promising to 'keep your life at your fingertips'.

The Nokia C6 is available now from Nokia UK online without a SIM for £289.

Email is the raison d'etre for the Nokia C6 and its full QWERTY keyboard, with the company promising that the handset offers easy access to all email accounts.

Style and connectivity

"The Nokia C6 offers style and connectivity. Whether it's via email, the web, social networks or IM, you are always connected." said Mark Loughran, managing director, Nokia UK.

The phone offers a 3.2-inch TFT screen with 640 x 360 resolution, A-GPS and 200MB of flash storage – which can be pumped up to 16GB via a microSD slot.

The Nokia C6 will be available from Vodafone, T-Mobile and Carphone Warehouse in July. The company is also promising that more operators will be announced soon.