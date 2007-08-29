LG ups ante with yet another hot smartphone

LG's newest take on the smartphone concept is an updated Prada phone by any other name.

There's no doubt whatsoever that the more stylish end of the smartphone market is about to move into overdrive, with companies rushing to market in a bid to secure some of the limelight currently being hogged by the iPhone.

Most prominent so far has been LG, whose U990 handset is due in October and which looks likely to be joined by yet another high-end model from the Korean company soon after.

Prada redux

The LG-KS20 will be demonstrated at the IFA 2007 show in Berlin tomorrow and is an upgraded version of the already-successful Prada phone. As a WCDMA handset, it will work - unlike Apple's phone - in countries like Japan and Korea.

Judging by the pictures, the KS20's most significant asset is a 2.8-inch touchscreen, something that is rapidly becoming de rigueur in smartphones. The OS is Windows Mobile 6.0 and HSDPA is likely to bring 3.6Mbit/s downloads.

Other features of the 12.8mm handset include a 2-megapixel camera, 128MB of flash memory, an FM radio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and a smattering of office applications to increase the appeal to potential business users who wouldn't touch the Prada phone with a very long bargepole.