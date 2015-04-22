LG's new stylus-equipped phablet won't worry Samsung

LG has taken the wraps off a brand new phablet complete with stylus, though it's unlikely to make a huge impact in what's already a crowded field - it may never venture much beyond the Asian market.

The LG G Stylo is a follow-up to last year's LG G3 Stylus. It offers a 5.7-inch display running at 1280 x 720 pixels, a 64-bit 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor, 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. You also get an 8-megapixel camera round the back, a 5-megapixel camera round the front, and a 3000mAh battery.

A slight improvement on the LG G3 Stylus that came before it then, but not a huge leap forward, and one that's unlikely to trouble the Galaxy Note. Perhaps LG wants to stay in the game just in case there's an iPad Pro around the corner.

With smartphones growing in size the phablet moniker has become a little out-dated in any case, but some might find the addition of a stylus appealing. The device runs Android Lollipop, though there's no word yet on market availability or pricing.

Via SlashGear