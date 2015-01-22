LG leaps to the defence of the Snapdragon 810

LG has come out in defence of Qualcomm's maligned Snapdragon 810 chipset, dismissing claims of problems and claiming it's one of the least overheating processors available.

This follows news that Samsung has apparently decided to drop the Snapdragon 810 in favour of its own Exynos chips due to overheating issues.

The Snapdragon 810 has been having a bit of a torrid time lately, with numerous rumours emerging of problems and delays afflicting the chipset.

LG's got your back

The Snapdragon 810 features in the LG G Flex 2, and according to LG's vice president of mobile, Woo Ram-chan, LG has not experienced any overheating issues with the chipset.

In fact according to Ram-chan the LG G Flex 2 emits less heat than other smartphones, apparently leaving LG baffled by the overheating claims.

So are the overheating rumours over baked? Or is LG just trying to big up its own product before its release? Hopefully we won't have long to find out.

The LG G Flex 2 might be cheaper than you'd expect

Via PhoneArena