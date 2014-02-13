Is Sony plotting a high-spec, low-price alternative to the Moto G?

Is Sony about to jump into the Moto G's spot?

With the mid-range emerging as the new battleground for Android manufacturers, Sony may be about to make a play with an affordable, quad-core handset its own.

A device with the model number D5103 has appeared on GFX Benchmark site with scarily similar specs to the hit Moto G, which offers mid-upper level specs for the ever-lowering price of £99 (US$99/AU$249).

This unofficial Sony model also boasts a 4.5-inch, 1280 x 720 display and the latest Android 4.4 KitKat operating system.

Apparently, there's a slightly faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 quad-core processor, running at 1.4GHz, compared with the Moto G's 1.2GHz chipset.

Setting the benchmark

The benchmark revelation makes no mention of price, but it would seem Sony would have to offer a competitive price-point in order to match the Moto G.

With Mobile World Congress getting underway in Barcelona on February 24, we might just find out how much the 'D5103' will set us back. Let's hope for something under £150 (US$150/AU$250).

