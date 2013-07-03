BlackBerry OS 10.2 leaks, lets you reply to messages from notifications

BlackBerry 10 users, have you been dreaming of the day that you get Wi-Fi Direct compatibility and souped up notifications?

Because we have excellent news, if so. Some leaked screen grabs of BlackBerry OS 10.2 show that both of those features are en route to your BB10 device.

The screen grabbed leaks hit the Crackberry forums (of course) and brought with them news of 'actionable notifications' which is a horrible way of saying that you can reply to messages and that kind of thing from within notifications instead of having to spend precious seconds opening the messaging app.

Credit: Crackberry

Sharing and caring

Wi-Fi Direct, meanwhile, allows users to share bits and pieces between devices over Wi-Fi, but without needing to go through a router or an established Wi-Fi network - similar to Bluetooth.

Other new bits and pieces include a native Evernote app (oooh!), an upgraded settings app (aaah!) and a better app manager (swoon).

As for when the software will launch, your guess is as good as ours. One thing's for sure though, it's not coming to the PlayBook.

From CrackBerry via Phone Arena