Sony preps two new video Walkman players

Sony has announced two new MP4 players to add to its Walkman brand, the NWZ-S630 and S730.

One of the most notable things about the new video player is just how thin they are, at just 7.5mm and weighing just 74g.

Going for the Apple nano market, the players are available in two sizes: 4GB and 8GB. Which is fine, but Apple's Let's Rock announcement this week is likely to bring its nano range to 16GB, trumping Sony's new Walkman players before they are even released.

iTunes playlist-compatible

The players come equipped with a 1.5in QVGA LCD screen that shows video at a resolution of 320x240 pixels.

The players are compatible with the following formats: MP3, WMA, Jpeg, WMV, H.264/AVC and MP4. And if you have any iTunes playlists, they will also be supported.

The package comes with some nifty noise-cancelling headphones and the players come in a range of colours, including blue, green and pink.

Expect an October release on these, with pricing still to be announced.