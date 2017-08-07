OnePlus 5 soft gold gives you limited edition bling

You can now buy the OnePlus 5 in a soft gold hue, with the limited edition color going on sale later today, August 7.

It will cost you the same as the slate grey OnePlus 5 at £449 ($479, around AU$630), which comes with a 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

The new soft gold finish won’t be available on the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage OnePlus 5 though, which is only available in Midnight Black for £499 ($539, around AU$710).

If this sounds familiar, it's because OnePlus did exactly the same thing with the OnePlus 3 - and it also rolled out the color to the OnePlus 3T .

Sales of the soft gold OnePlus begin at 9am PDT, 12pm EDT, 5pm BST today, August 7, via the OnePlus website.

You might want to act fast if this color takes your fancy though, as it is a limited edition offering and it's not clear how many OnePlus will make available.