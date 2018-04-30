New Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer drops Wednesday – and art book leaks

Red Dead Redemption 2 news is like the mirage in the desert; hovering just out of sight, promising water, but the closer you get, the further away it seems to be.

Well, we’ve got a couple of tantalizing pieces of news relating to Rockstar’s much-anticipated much-delayed western sequel to what is arguably one of the greatest games of all time.

The official Rockstar Twitter account has tweeted that the third Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer will be going live May 2, 11am ET. As we’re a good long way before the October 26 release date, we’re sure it won’t be the last trailer, but given how much of the world we saw in the last one, we’re excited.

Double the trouble

If you just can’t wait for the trailer, Rockstar has included a video in the teaser for the trailer, that you can hold up to your parched lips, trying to sup any hydration from its meagre offering (below).

But hold your horses partner, that’s not all we’ve got for you. We’ve heard the distant hooves of an Amazon delivery horse carrying a Red Dead Redemption 2 art book imaginatively titled The Art of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Now, the listing has since been pulled from Amazon, but thanks to PCGamesN we know it’ll be published by Random House, and will be “a peek behind the curtain of Rockstar Games and its intensely guarded approach to the creation of the lush, Old West open-world gameplay”.