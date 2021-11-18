Moto G200 unveiled with enormous power and a mid-range price, and it’s not alone

Motorola has just announced what’s commonly known as 'too many phones', including not just the impressive-sounding Moto G200, but also five other handsets.

Let’s start with the G200 though, as this looks to be the best of the bunch. This has a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, which means it should have more processing power than even the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro.

It also has 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 108MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide one (which also works for macro shots), and a depth sensor.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Motorola) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Motorola) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Motorola)

The Moto G200 also has a 16MP camera on the front, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and 5G of course, plus support for Motorola’s ‘Ready For’ desktop mode. Less impressively, the build is plastic, and water resistance is limited to a basic IP52 rating.

This phone will cost just £399 (around $540 / AU$740) when it launches in December. but there are plans for a US or Australian launch.

Next up, there’s the Moto G31, which has a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED screen (with a refresh rate of just 60Hz), a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging, 64GB or 128GB of storage, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide one, and a depth sensor.

The Moto G31 (Image credit: Motorola)

The Moto G31 is just a 4G phone, and will start at £169.99 (approximately $230 / AU$315) when it lands in December. There’s no word on US or Australian availability for this phone either, but those in the US will instead be able to buy the Moto G Power (2022) early next year.

This is another low end option, with a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery, a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP depth sensor.

There’s no 5G, but the Moto G Power (2022) will set you back just $199 (roughly £150 / AU$275, but with no UK or Australian availability confirmed).

The Moto G Power (2022) (Image credit: Motorola)

And if you somehow need more Motorola phones, the brand has also unveiled the Moto G41, Moto G51 and Moto G71. These essentially slot in between the low-end Moto G31 and the upper mid-range Moto G200, but currently there are no plans for them to come to the US, UK or Australia, so we won’t get into their specs.

Analysis: The Moto G200 is impressively priced

Given its specs and name, it seems that the Moto G200 is designed to sit above the Moto G100 in Motorola’s range, yet it has a lower RRP, as the G100 launched for £450 – so £50 more.

In fairness, Motorola’s own site now sells that phone for a reduced price of £350, but it’s not clear whether that’s now the permanent price or a temporary reduction, as the £450 price is still visible, just crossed through.

But whether the G100 is now £50 less than the Moto G200, or whether it will confusingly cost £50 more, the new phone looks likely to be the better option, with a faster chipset, a higher refresh rate, more megapixels and faster charging all included.