Moto Edge 30 Pro India pricing leaked way ahead of its launch

Motorola is expected to launch its flagship smartphone - Moto Edge 30 Pro in global markets including India, soon. The company has already started teasing the launch event which is slated to happen on February 24.

According to reports the Moto Edge 30 Pro is expected to be a rebranded Moto X30 which was launched in China in December last year. To recall this is the first-ever phone to have launched with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Now a report by MySmartPrice suggests that the phone could be priced aggressively in India. The report says that the maximum retail price mentioned on the phone could be Rs. 55,999.

Since this is the MRP and phones seldom sell at the maximum price, in all probability, the Moto Edge 30 Pro could be priced way below this in India. There are chances that the phone might retail at Rs. 49,999 or even lesser.

Its predecessor, the Moto Edge 20 Pro was launched at Rs. 36,999 – hence there is a chance that Motorola might try to price the Edge 30 Pro as close as its predecessor.

Moto Edge 30 Pro Specifications

(Image credit: Motorola)

With the Moto Edge 30 Pro, the Lenovo-backed company is graduating towards flagship phones once again. Last year the company tirelessly launched a slew of affordable and mid-range Android phones and was fairly successful in its approach – hence it makes sense for the company to expand its portfolio.

Since the phone is a rebranded version of a phone already available in the market, there are chances that the specifications might remain unaltered when it is launched in India.

The Edge 30 Pro is expected to come equipped with top-end features. The phone may come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 10-bit POLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 700nits peak brightness.

Powering the phone will be 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – the same chipset that will power Samsung’s flagship S22 series and the iQoo 9 Pro. The phone may come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone may run on near-stock Android 12 with Motorola’s custom UI MyUX on top. In terms of optics, the phone is expected to come with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, coupled with a 50MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP depth sensor. A 60MP camera on the front will take care of the selfies and video calls and is expected to be housed under a centre-aligned hole punch cutout.

Leaks hint that the phone might even come with support for a stylus, however, the stylus might not be shipped along with the phone.

