Motorola to launch a new Edge smartphone in India on February 24

Motorola India has teased a new launch. The social media posts shared by the Lenovo-backed company doesn’t reveal if it’s a new series or just a new phone. It says “Find your Edge” and also mentions the launch date as of February 24.

Incidentally, the same post can be seen on Motorola’s global Twitter handle, which suggests that the upcoming device/s could be heading for a global launch.

We’ve heard some rumours that the company might introduce the Moto X30, which was launched in China at the fag end of the last year, as Moto Edge 30 Pro. The phone was recently spotted on the BIS database hinting at its imminent launch in India.

To recall, the company had launched a couple of phones in China under the X30 lineup. The Moto X30 comes with a selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout while the X30 Special Edition sports an under-display selfie camera. It is not clear if the company is planning to launch both phones globally.

Moto Edge X30 Specifications

Talking about the Moto X30, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC at its core coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of onboard storage.

The phone comes with a 6.7-inch FHD Plus OLED panel. The display supports a peak refresh rate of 144Hz, a 576 Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colour, HDR 10 Plus.

The phone comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor that comes with PDAF and OIS. The secondary sensor is a 50 MP ultra-wide camera with a 117-inch field of view and a 2MP tertiary sensor.

On the regular version, the 60MP camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout on the front, but on the special version, it is housed behind the display. On the software front, the Moto Edge X30 runs Motorola’s MYUI 3.0 skin based on Android 12.

Other connectivity options include a USB Type-C charging port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi.

The Moto X30 was launched in China at a starting price of Rs. 38,000 going all the way up to Rs. 42,000. Motorola, off late, has been pricing its phones aggressively and if it continues to do so, the upcoming Moto phone could give most affordable flagships a run for their money.

