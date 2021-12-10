Moto Edge X30 debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 68W fast-charging

After professing its claim to become the first user of the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in its Edge series, Motorola has finally made the phone Edge X30 official. The phone has gone official in China and there is no word on its global availability.

The Edge X30 comes in two versions with the X30 Special Edition that includes an under-display selfie camera while the regular X30 includes a punch-hole solution. Else, both the devices are the same internally.

Moto Edge X30 takes the design cues from the new Moto G series but it is completely different under the hood. Having the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor unlocks many capabilities for the device, including the HDR, gaming, better camera prowess, and yes better performance too.

As Qualcomm claimed during the announcement of its new chipset, the CPU has been improved by being 20% faster than the last generation. It also offers 30% power savings that should result in better overall performance.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola says the Edge X30 phones manage to output 10-bit color and HDR10 Plus content. At the launch of its new chipset, Qualcomm also announced that it has integrated Google Cloud Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search Services into its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It is unknown how Motorola has leveraged this new feature of the chipset.

Apart from Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Edge X30 also includes high refresh rates, 68W fast-charging support, and a whopping 60MP selfie camera as some of the key features.

Moto Edge X30 Price and availability

The price of the Moto Edge X30 smartphone is based on three RAM/storage variants.

8/128GB – CNY 3,199 (~Rs. 38,000)

– CNY 3,199 (~Rs. 38,000) 8/256GB – CNY 3,399 (~Rs. 40,000)

– CNY 3,399 (~Rs. 40,000) 12/256GB – CNY 3,599 (~Rs. 42,000)

The Edge X30 Special Edition with its under-display camera with 12/256GB is priced at CNY 3,999 (~Rs. 47,000).

The Moto Edge X30 will go on sale in China starting December 15. Motorola hasn’t shared any details on the international availability, but the phone is speculated to launch in India by the name Edge 30 Ultra in Q1 2022.

Motorola Edge X30 specifications and features

Moto Edge X30 features 6.7-inch FHD Plus OLED panels with slim bezels around. The display supports a peak refresh rate of 144Hz, a 576Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colour, HDR 10 Plus.

The phone features a 50MP primary sensor with PDAF and OIS. The secondary sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 117-inch field of view and a 2MP tertiary sensor. On the regular version, the 60MP camera is housed within a centred hole-punch cutout on the display, but on the special version, it is housed behind the display thus offering a cleaner slate.

On the software front, the Moto Edge X30 runs Motorola’s MYUI 3.0 skin based on Android 12, becoming the first non-Google phone to launch with the latest OS version.

Other features include 5G connectivity, NFC support, and stereo speakers.

