Motorola set to launch Moto G71 and the Moto G51 in India - and more

Barely a day after Motorola signalled a strong attempt to revert back its halcyon days with the launch of five new smartphones, we have reports that the company will be bringing three of these devices to India.

For those who missed the big refresh, Motorola brought out five next generation devices under its popular G series. These smartphones boast of the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipsets, LCD screens with high to medium refresh rates, and 5,000mAh batteries. All of them run on the near-stock Android 11.

The devices that were launched included the premium Moto G200 and mid-rangers Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41 and the Moto G31. Of these, the company could be launching three devices in India, though no official launch date is available yet. The reports originated from tipster Yash who revealed the information via Twitter. He reported that three devices with model numbers XT2169, XT2171 and XT2173 had received BIS certification

Moto G71 specifications and more...

The Moto G71 sports a 6.4-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution. It comes with a 60Hz punch-hole display for a 16MP front snapper and a triple camera setup at the rear that carries a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro processor.

It promises 15% higher CPU and 30% higher GPU performance compared to the SD 690 chip, plus the power efficiency that comes with the 6nm node.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset that gets paired with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. The Moto G71 comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast-charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moto G51 specs and more...

The Moto G51 comes with a large 6.8-inch LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's triple-camera set-up on the back has similar features as the Moto G71. A 50MP main camera is supported by an 8MP ultra-wide one and a 2MP macro unit. The punch-hole cutout in front lodges a 13MP selfie camera.

This upgraded display support means that the device can handle 1080p+ resolution at 120fps. It also offers Dolby Atmos support making it an entertainment machine on a low budget.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ SoC and comes with a 5,000mAh battery. However, it supports only 10W charging using the USB Type-C port. The Moto G51 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the box would include a 3.5 mm headphone jack too. The device is likely to be priced around Rs.19,300, and arrives in three hues - Indigo Blue, Aqua Blue and Bright Silver.

Moto G31 - specifications and more...

As with the other two devices, the Moto G31 too comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display but with a lower 60Hz refresh rate. It boasts a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC that gets paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

This model also sports a triple-camera setup and boasts of same set of shooters - a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro. There is also the 13MP selfie shooter in the front and the standard 5,000mAh batter with 10W charging.

This model could be priced around Rs.16,800 and comes in Baby Blue and Mineral Grey colors.

