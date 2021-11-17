Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge S30's key specs leaked already

Lenovo-led Motorola has launched quite a few devices globally in the recent past. It is now being reported that the Chinese smartphone maker is planning to launch a couple of flagship-grade phones in the global market soon.

In fact, Its Serbian unit has teased an upcoming smartphone with Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC at its core. Also, a couple of new Motorola smartphones, allegedly Motorola Edge S30 and Motorola Edge X (maybe called Motorola Edge 30 Ultra ), have been spotted on China's TENAA certification website.

Corroborating the news, a renowned tipster Digital Chat Station has stated that Motorola may announce two new smartphones in November. He also has hinted that the new Motorola Edge series smartphones may be available at a price lower than the previous variants.

Moto’s new Snapdragon 888+ machine, the current record parameters are 6.78"FHD+144Hz LCD, rated 4700mAh+33W, 108MP outsole main camera, 8.8mm/202g. Ididn’t expect to see an LCD sub-flagship at the end of the year . pic.twitter.com/jMWGBK5DoCNovember 17, 2021 See more

The TENAA listing of both smartphones has revealed some key specifications along with design.

Motorola Edge X/Edge 30 Ultra, Edge S30 leaked specifications

Talking about Motorola Edge X or Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, the smartphone could get a 6.67-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may also get HDR10+ support. The phone may come in two RAM variants, including 8GB and 12GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone may weigh around 201gm with a thickness of 8.4mm.

Motorola Edge X might sport a triple rear camera set up consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, 50MP secondary shooter and a 2Mp tertiary shooter. Expectations are that the smartphone may take the front-camera games a few notches higher by adding a massive 60MP sensor for video calls and selfies.

It may pack a 4700mAh battery with a support for 68.2W fast charging that charge the battery up to 50% in 15 minutes and 100% within 35 minutes

On the other hand, Motorola Edge S30 could get a 6.78-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Supposed to be working on a Snapdragon 888+ processor, the device could feature a 108MP primary shooter with 10X optical zoom. Other camera specifications of Edge S30 have not been confirmed yet. This one by Motorola could also include a 4700mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

