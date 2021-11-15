Motorola Moto Tab G70 specs revealed - here's what we know

Motorola had launched the Moto Tab G20 on October 1, marking its re-entry into the tablet segment in India. Priced at Rs.10,999, it offered some decent specs comprising an 8-inch IPS LCD HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T processor and 3 GB of RAM. Now, the company seems all set to expand its tablet portfolio.

The Lenovo-owned brand seems set to launch the Moto Tab G70, which appeared on the Google Play Console that lists out specifications and renders of the device. Of course, an actual launch date is still not available, though one can safely say that it may happen before the year is out.

As per the Google Play Console listing, the Moto Tab G70 would feature a 1200x2000 pixels resolution display and receive its power from a MediaTek Kompanio 500 SoC that is coupled with 4GB of RAM. The tablet is slated to run on Android 11 out of the box and the specs suggest that Motorola is indeed serious about the entry point tablets, given the robust growth of home-based education in India.

The Moto Tab G70 packs a 5000mAh battery that offers 10W charging support. The tablet has a front-mounted speaker that has Dolby Audio support. This is as much as we could glean from the Google Play Console.

However, this gives us a chance to hark back to the Moto Tab G20 which went on sale on October 1 in India. The tablet has an 8-inch 1280 x 800 IPS LCD screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and an 85% screen-to-body ratio. So its screen is small and not particularly high resolution, but that’s in line with the price.

The tab comes in at 199.1×121.8×8.15mm and weighs 305g, marginally heavier than the iPad mini (2021). The bezels were in plenty but where the Moto Tab G20 appeared to score was the back of the tablet that is made from metal. Of course, the single available color (platinum grey) was a bit of a dampener.

In an era where headphone jacks seem to be disappearing faster than trees in a desert, the Moto Tab G20 did provide users with a 3.5mm headphone port. The Moto Tab G20 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset, which is a low-end one. It also has 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a microSD card slot so you can add more.

It is highly likely that more details of the upcoming tablet from Motorola would be available soon. We will bring them to you as and when we have access to it.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!