Motorola may launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered phone in India in Q1 2022

Motorola is launching the Edge X30, its first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone this week in China. But it remains unclear whether the device will eventually find its way to other regions like India, the US, and Europe. However, if the latest tip is to be believed, we might see an Indian launch sooner than later.

Citing people familiar with the matter, 91Mobiles reports that Motorola is planning to launch two new Moto phones in India in the first quarter. One of them is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the latest processor that debuted at recently held Qualcomm's Tech Summit.

While there is no clear reference to the highly anticipated Edge X30 phone, there is enough room to glean the obvious. We can also speculate the global launch of a handset dubbed the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, given that such rumors have been circulating for some time now.

If the Edge X30 and the Edge 30 Ultra are the same, we might have some details for you. A couple of days back, Motorola took to the Chinese microblogging site Weibo to show off the live image of the Edge X30 device. The image suggests that the device has slim bezels and a hole-punch cutout on the top-center of the display. Also, a short video clip posted by Motorola revealed the Edge X30 will include a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 Plus certification.

Motorola didn’t divulge more details, but previous leaks claimed the device could feature a 6.67-inch display with full HD Plus resolution.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / 91Mobiles)

Not much is known about how the Edge X30’s rear panel looks. But the leaked renders of the alleged Edge 30 Ultra can fill the gaps here. As per the renders, the device has a triple camera setup on the back panel consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

As for the other device, it could just be a rebadged Moto G phone. Up until now, the Lenovo-owned company has launched many G-series phones, but brought only a couple of these devices to India, including Moto G31. They are set to launch Moto G51 in the country but the speculated device could be a different offering altogether.

The Motorola Edge X30 is set to go official in China on December 9 and sales could start from December 15.

Buying a new smartphone? These phones are launching in December

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram