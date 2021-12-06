Motorola confirms Moto G51 5G will launch in India on December 10

A couple of days back, it was rumored that Motorola could launch the Moto G51 5G in India on December 10. Fast forward to today, the speculation has turned out to be true as the company itself confirmed the launch date on Twitter.

In the same tweet, Motorola India has shared a teaser as well that confirms the Moto G51 5G will be sold in two color options through Flipkart. The pricing details, however, have been kept well under the veil for obvious reasons. But, if the Chinese pricing is to be considered, we might see the Moto G51 5G priced below Rs. 20,000 in India.

Moto G51 5G is the world’s first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 480 Plus processor. It first went official in Europe and is now ready to land in India.

Be future-ready for the next generation of connectivity. Prepare to #GoTrue5G with the all-new #motog51! Launching 10th Dec on @Flipkart. #gomotog https://t.co/YpCGqqcKbG pic.twitter.com/ljBRbJ2u8CDecember 4, 2021 See more

Moto G51 5G specifications

Moto G51 5G features a 6.8-inch full HD Plus Mac Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone packs a Snapdragon 480 Plus processor, which is an octa-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. The SoC includes the same specifications as the Snapdragon 480 SoC but it clocks at a higher speed.

The Moto G51 5G gets 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage that supports expansion up to 512GB via a microSD card. It houses a 5,000mAH battery capacity with 10W charging support.

In terms of the camera department, the Moto G51 5G comes with a triple rear camera, where the primary snapper is 50MP followed by an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro unit. On the front, the phone gets a 13MP camera sensor for taking selfies and doing video calls.

The smartphone has a water-repellent design, comes with Dolby Atmos support. The phone includes a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner unlocking process.

