Motorola Moto G51 5G tipped to launch in India on December 10

Speculations around Moto G51 Indian launch have been rumbling for quite some time now. In fact, they grew considerably louder after the device made its debut in Europe recently. A new tip now suggests that we could soon have a tentative launch date as well.

According to a known Indian tipster Mukul Sharma, the phone could go official in India on December 10. In a tweet, the tipster claimed the device would be a 5G device with 12 bands and have the Snapdragon 480+ processor under the hood. There is no official confirmation from the company though.

Motorola looks to be on a launch spree. It updated its G-series with five new phones other than the Moto G51 last month and is reportedly all set to bring them to more regions. Last week, the Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto G31 in India as well.

Expected price in India

For comparison, the Moto G51 5G went official in Europe for EUR 229.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 19,600 for India. It is possible that Motorola could launch its 5G device for below Rs. 20,000 to stay competitive with others in the segment.

Moto G51 5G specifications

Since the Motorola Moto G51 is already official, we do know what the device could entail, well, unless the company didn’t consider launching a new variant in India.

The Moto G51 5G features a 6.8-inch full HD Plus Max Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. The phone packs 128GB onboard storage that supports expansion up to 512GB via a microSD card. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

In the camera department, the phone gets a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, the phone gets a 13MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

