Moto G31 launched in India: Price, specifications and availability

While all the technology companies have been struggling with the global chipset shortage, smartphone maker Motorola has had different ideas. The Lenovo-backed smartphone maker has pleasantly surprised all of us by introducing a whole lot of devices throughout the year and there is no stopping yet.

Latest to the addition is the Moto G31, an affordably priced Android phone with an AMOLED panel. It is aimed at the mid-range price bracket and looks to take on other Chinese smartphone makers like Xiaomi and Realme heads-on who’ve been ruling the segment.

Apart from bringing an AMOLED panel under a budget, the phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, splash-proof coating to save your phone from a splash of water and houses a triple camera setup at the back.

Moto G31 price and availability in India

The price of Moto G31 in India has been set at Rs. 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The top-end variant is priced at Rs. 14,999 and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The phone is available in two colour options - Baby Blue and Meteorite Grey and will start retailing from December 6 on Flipkart and other partner stores.

Moto G31 features and specifications

The Moto G31 is among the few smartphones that come with an AMOLED panel under a budget. The phone rocks a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution, 409 PPI, and 20:9 aspect ratio but sadly the refresh rate is limited to 60hz.

Under the hood, the phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with a 2.0GHz octa-core CPU and Arm MaliG52 MC2 GPU. It comes in a couple of storage and memory variants – including 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard eMCP storage. The phone supports memory expansion of up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the phone comes with a triple camera setup with the primary sensor being a 50 MP sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 118-degree field-of-view and a 2MP sensor for macro shots. There is a 13MP front-facing camera housed under a hole-punch cutout.

Powering the phone is a 5000 mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging support over USB Type C. The good thing is that Motorola has stated that the company will go with the Type-C port on all its phones regardless of the price it is launched at.

Other key specifications include dual-4G connectivity, fingerprint reader, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, SAR sensor, gyroscope, E-Compass. It also has the 3.5mm headphone jack and supports GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo.

