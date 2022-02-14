Samsung Galaxy S22 Series will get Snapdragon chipset in India

Audio player loading…

Samsung launched its most hyped and awaited smartphone lineup – the Galaxy S22 series for the global audience recently. Though the company is yet to announce the availability of the flagship phones and the tablets in India, Samsung has confirmed that the Indian variants will come equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs.

What this means is that the Galaxy S22 lineup from Samsung that includes three phones - Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the first lineup in the past seven years to not sport Samsung’s in-house Exynos chipset in the country.

For those unaware, Samsung is the only company that follows a dual-chipset policy for its flagship phones. It not only uses the top-of-the-shelf SoC from Qualcomm but develops its in-house Exynos chipset to power its flagship lineup.

While the Qualcomm-powered phones are made available in South Korea apart from America, the rest of the world including Europe, India, and others would get the Exynos-powered phone.

This official announcement confirms multiple previous reports which hinted that the South Korean smartphone maker might change its strategy for some markets and will prefer Snapdragon variants over the Exynos ones.

Samsung looking to improve the numbers

The users here have vociferously demanded that the company should launch the Snapdragon variant in India. However, to date, all the phones in the flagship lineup from Samsung sported an Exynos chipset in India barring the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Even the recently launched Galaxy S21 FE followed the suite.

Apart from Apple and Samsung, all the flagship phones in India have had the Snapdragon SoC at their core. The sale of premium phones, however, is only marginal compared to the affordable flagship phones.

This means that Samsung is betting on the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S21 lineup to not only help improve the number of premium devices sold in the country but it also wants to ensure that the overall sales volume of its flagship lineup improves. Since the previous combination didn’t work, the company probably feels that it is ok to experiment here.

While we will have to wait for how the customers react to this decision because a lot depends on the pricing of the phones as well. It is expected that the phones in the Galaxy S22 lineup will start retailing in the month of March in India.

