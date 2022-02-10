Samsung Galaxy S22 Series is up for pre-booking in India

Audio player loading…

Samsung has announced its flagship Galaxy S22 lineup – including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra globally yesterday. The Galaxy Unpacked 2022 also saw the launch of three new tablets from Samsung under the Tab S8 lineup. These tablets are Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra.

All these devices are expected to launch in India soon. And though the company hasn’t yet announced the India launch schedule or the Indian pricing of the three flagship phones, it is allowing users to pre-book the phones.

How to pre-order the Galaxy S22 series in India?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is letting users’ pre-book the Galaxy S22 series via its official website. The phones can be booked by paying an amount of Rs. 1999 via the official website. The company is offering Galaxy Smart Tag worth Rs. 2,699 free to those who pre-order the incoming flagship lineup.

The website, however, says that the upfront amount of Rs. 1,999 gives users a voucher ensuring a device at the time of launch. This voucher can be redeemed at the time of final purchase and this amount will be deducted from the total amount that needs to be paid for the phone.

Samsung says that this pre-reserve VIP pass can be cancelled and the amount can be refunded in full, in case the user decides to not go ahead with the purchase.

As of now, there is no clarity around the availability on other e-commerce sites or authorized third-party retailers like Amazon India, Flipkart or Croma etc.

(Image credit: Samsung)

According to the website, the upcoming phones can be pre-booked starting at 9:30 p.m. on February 9 to 11:59 p.m. on February 21.

This means that the Galaxy S22 Series will launch on February 22 or later in India. Though we are still awaiting the official announcement from the company and will keep you informed as soon as we get any confirmation.

