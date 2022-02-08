Samsung Galaxy S22 series might sport Snapdragon chipset in India

Audio player loading…

Samsung is all set to announce its flagship Galaxy S22 lineup globally. The series including three devices – Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra will be among the few true-flagship phones that will be made available across the globe.

A new report from PriceBaba which cites leakster Ishan Agarwal as saying that the Indian variant of the Galaxy S22 lineup will come equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC corroborating previous reports which hinted the same.

The South Korean company is known to launch flagship phones with its in-house Exynos chipset as well as one with the Qualcomm counterpart. Though the availability of each is limited based on the regions and the Indian market has historically got the Exynos variants of Samsung’s flagships.

Hence if these reports are indeed true, then Indian users might be able to buy a Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S22 series phone this time. To recall, even the Galaxy S21 FE, which got delayed a fair bit, also came with an Exynos 2100 in India while other regions got the Snapdragon 888 powered phone.

Users have been unhappy with Samsung’s policy as the difference in the performance of both the chipsets had been noticeable. However, early reports suggest that Samsung’s latest Exynos 2200 is a much-improved SoC.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Exynos 2200 : Clash of Titans?

(Image credit: WinFuture)

When it comes to flagship phones, even the minute dip in the performance gets highlighted. This is probably why fans have been urging Samsung to make the Snapdragon-powered phones available in most regions.

If we were to recall, the Galaxy S20 powered by the Exynos 990 was no match to the Snapdragon variant when it came to handling some graphics-heavy gaming content.

This year both Snapdragon and Exynos SoC have similar CPU setup which includes one Cortex-X2 core to handle the resource-intensive tasks, three Cortex-A710 cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores, which means that the performance should ideally remain similar.

However, Samsung, for the first time, has included a custom GPU in the Exynos 2200. The South Korean company has collaborated with AMD to build this GPU and it uses RDNA2 graphics cores derived from desktops and consoles – hence there is a probability that this could become a differentiating factor.

That said, Qualcomm has also said that its new flagship SoC sports a much-improved GPU which offers 30% better performance and 60% better performance with the Vulkan API.

All in all, as both the companies are boasting massive improvements in the graphics section, this will only add spice to the famous Indian curry. As of now, let us wait for the official announcement from Samsung and hope that the best performing flagship lands in the country.

