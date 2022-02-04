Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra benchmark leaks shows how each version will differ

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be the top-end model of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series, and early benchmarks have provided us an idea of how powerful it'll be.

This leak suggests (as many others have done) that you'll be able to get this smartphone with either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or an Exynos 2200 equivalent. Your location will depend on which you'll get when buying the phone.

The benchmarking scores (from Geekbench) show us both variants of the phone, and it seems they'll be remarkably similar for this series of smartphones.

According to these tests, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with an Exynos 2200 inside scored 1226 in the single-core test, with the Snapdragon model following closely behind at 1168.

For the multi-core test, the winner was the reverse with the Snapdragon model scoring 3508 and the Exynos trailing behind at 3462. It seems both variants of the handset with have comparable power, then.

Both of these handsets were models with 8GB of RAM onboard, but it's expected some models will also sport 12GB of RAM.

The scores themselves are similar to what we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, but there has been a slight improvement. The Exynos 2100 version of the phone scored 3367, while the Snapdragon variant scored 3302.

Take this all with a pinch of salt as these are leaked benchmarking scores and they're based on model numbers we heavily suspect will be the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Nothing is confirmed yet though, and we likely won't know the exact model numbers for the upcoming handsets until February 9 when the devices are fully unveiled. Follow along with TechRadar for the latest on the reveal, where we also expect to learn about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Analysis: Don't expect a huge speed boost

These new chipsets will likely offer solid performance - we've seen that from every member of the Samsung Galaxy S family for over 10 years - but we don't expect a major change from the Galaxy S21.

Those benchmarking scores are slightly improved upon the last-gen handsets, but we're not expecting that to be a noticeable change in everyday usage.

You may find your apps load slightly quicker, but it won't be game-changing unless you're upgrading from a handset that is at least a couple of years old.

Samsung may surprise us at the last minute, but this is unlikely to be as powerful as the iPhone 13 series. However, it should still give you top performance that means you can do everything you need on a modern smartphone.

Via GSMArena