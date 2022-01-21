Samsung's Galaxy S22 India variant might end up with a Snapdragon SoC after all

Audio player loading…

Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S22 series hardly holds any surprises, given the number of leaks and renders we've seen. While reports of a February 9 launch has also surfaced, we hear that users in India may get handsets powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC as against Samsung's own Exynos 2200 chipset.

A tipster going by the name Dohyun Kim claims that users in the Southeast Asian region and the East Asian markets could get the lineup powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon variant while European customers may end up with devices that are powered by Samsung's latest Exynos 2200 chipset.

Galaxy S22 Series AP by Regions1. Europe: Exynos2. North America: Snapdragon3. South America: Snapdragon4. East Asia: Snapdragon5. South East Asia/Oceania: Snapdragon6. West Asia: Exynos & Snapdragon7. Middle East Asia: Exynos & Snapdragon8. Africa: Exynos & SnapdragonJanuary 20, 2022 See more

Going by this leak, the countries in the North and South American continents apart from the South East Asia and Oceana (including India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand etc), East Asia are the four key regions that might get the Snapdragon variant.

In the regions like West Asia, Middle East Asia and Africa, the company may launch both the variants and the availability of a specific variant would be governed by Samsung’s policies for each country.

Traditionally, The South Korean smartphone maker has brought Exynos variants in India in the past. However, this new leak suggests that the company might change its approach with the new launch.

Real-world performance is the key

Readers would be aware that Samsung recently announced its new flagship SoC – the Exynos 2200. While the company claims that the chipset would help it compete with the likes of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Dimensity 9000 or the A15 Bionic – however, the benchmark leaks aren't yet giving us a clear picture.

Though users in India and neighbouring markets, who’ve always asked for a Snapdragon-powered flagship phone from Samsung, might feel that their voice has been finally heard.

That said, while the benchmark scores only reveal a partial picture – we need to wait for the phones to be launched to assess the real-world performance. Though in the case of two different chipsets, one is bound to be more powerful than the other – which in turn may impact the user experience as well.

Best upcoming phones: : Specs, launch date, and price

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Discounts on smartphones and electronics

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram