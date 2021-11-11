Samsung reportedly ditching Exynos SoC for Galaxy S22 for some regions

Samsung Galaxy S22 has been a part of the rumor mill for quite a long time now. We’ve had heard a lot about its design, cameras, release date and price, and what-not! But a new report that has emerged bypassing all those mundane leaks will fascinate you more, well, at least Indian users.

A new report from AndroidPolice suggests Samsung has chosen Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoC over its own Exynos chipset for its next flagship lineup for some regions

this is absolutely correct. S90_E replaces G9__0November 9, 2021 See more

For the uninitiated ones, Samsung traditionally uses different chipsets in its Galaxy S-series for different regions. For example, the US models are usually equipped with a Snapdragon SoC, while models in some other regions like India, Africa, and Europe use the company’s in-house developed Exynos chipsets. But this is likely to change with the Galaxy S22.

A few references have been spotted that reflect Samsung may launch the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S22 model in the regions where it currently sells its Exynos counterparts. However, Europe will remain unaffected, as previously reported as well. if this happens, then for the first time, Asia and Africa will get separate variants of all three phones with separate model numbers (SM-S901E, SM-S906E, and SM-S908E).

Better performing Galaxy S22 for Indians?

(Image credit: Onleaks)

While most of the smartphone players have started encouraging in-house chipsets, Samsung, which has its established foundries is gravitating towards another semiconductor maker for its flagship smartphone lineup, well at least for some regions.

The reason behind the same remains unknown but the shortage in chip production is gleaned as one major cause. Not to forget, why the Galaxy S21 FE is delayed.

Historically, while the performance of Samsung’s Exynos SoCs has been on par with that of Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon SoC, the latter has shown consistently better results, especially in terms of power efficiency and heat management. For years, several regions were deprived of such kind of prowess.

The changed stance would make all those users happy who used to yearn for the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S-series.

It is worth mentioning that before the onset of this report, it was believed that the Galaxy S22 series would use the much-anticipated Exynos 2200, but now it might use Snapdragon 898 SoC.

The tipster has a great track record of revealing some interesting tidbits around Samsung devices, so we would like to rely on the same, well, at least, until something more substantial takes over.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!