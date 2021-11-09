Samsung's next-gen Exynos chipset could launch as early as next week

Samsung is apparently set to unveil its next generation flagship chipset as early as next week. The Exynos 2200 SoC is expected to represent a major improvement in the company's integrated graphics solutions that would make the chipset a good fit for both smartphones as well as laptops.

A teaser on the company's Exynos Instagram handle says, "Gaming has come a long way. What we used to deem ‘immersive’, relied on a slew of external factors, like the surrounding environment. But the advancements of semiconductors have changed that – learn how, when we move to our new home on Nov. 19th. Stay tuned."

A report published on Sam Mobile suggests that Samsung usually reveals its new chipset a few weeks ahead of launching the Samsung Galaxy S series smartphone. The latest post, while discussing the future of gaming graphics, could be hinting at an early launch of the Exynos 2200 chipset, made in collaboration with AMD.

It is a known fact that the AMD RDNA2-based Radeon Mobile GPU supports high-end gaming features such as ray tracing and value-rate shading. There have been some rumors of Samsung also coming out with a mid-range Exynos 1250 chipset.

However, the social media post does not give any details of the flagship chipset or the date of the launch, which is at best speculated to be on November 19. What we do know is that the custom GPU solution of the Exynos 2200 chipset could be a big upgrade on GPU performances of existing SoCs.

Earlier reports quoting industry sources had suggested that the premium Exynos 2200 chipset could be used in both smartphones as well as laptops. What this brings to the table is substantially enhanced processing power on Samsung smartphones but also the ability to turn its devices on to a more unified platform.

One needn't go beyond Apple's journey to figure out where Samsung might have got the idea of a unified platform. We have already witnessed how Apple's M1 chip is allowing the company to shift from MacBooks to the iPad Pro with even the iPhones likely to get the same processing power in the near future.

Though information is scarce about the actual configurations of the chipset, we have heard rumours that the Exynos SoC would use a 5nm process, just like what the M1 has used to get greater energy efficiency. However, the association with AMD is what could help Samsung pull ahead of competition on the graphics bit.

