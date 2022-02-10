Motorola seems to be working on a handful of new phones

Audio player loading…

Motorola has recently teased the launch of the new Edge smartphone. While we are still trying to figure out if this is a new series or a single unit, a leak hints that there are five new handsets that the company seems to have in the works.

These new phones are codenamed Hawaii+, Dubai, Rogue, Rhode, and Austin and were shared on Twitter by tipster Evan Blass.

Though at this stage, we are not sure about their technical specifications as well, however, it is safe to say that a few of these phones belong to the premium category and the rest could fall in the budget and affordable price bucket.

Among the renders that he has shared, the one associated with a code name Rogue might ship with an in-display selfie camera. A triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor can also be spotted and the dimple that houses Motorola’s logo seems to be aligned at the left bottom. Based on the previous reports that we’ve come across earlier, this device could be Moto Edge 30 Ultra.

Looking at the design and minimal bezels, the device codenamed Dubai also seems to be premium. It also has a vertically aligned triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor at the back but the bat-winged logo is at its normal place.

The selfie camera on the phone is placed under a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout on the front. The renders suggest the phone might have a glass back. Looking at the size of the power button there is a possibility that the phone might come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Next up is Hawaii+ which also has a 50MP primary sensor housed in a vertically aligned triple camera setup. The render shows the phone in dark green colour and a slightly large power button hints that it could have a fingerprint sensor underneath it.

The phones codenamed Rhode might come in 4G and 5G variants. All the devices here as well have a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP camera, a centrally aligned selfie camera, a large power button and minimal bezels on three sides. Two of the four designs shared by Blass has a unique dotted design on the rear panel.

The phone with the codename Austin seems to be the cheapest of all. The image shows that the phone has a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor, hole-punch display, and thick bezel with a sizable chin.

As of now, we’re not sure about the specifications of these devices. Nor are we sure about their names, however, the camera setup seems to be in line with most devices that the company has launched last year. Since Motorola performed decently well in 2021, the company probably doesn’t want to tinker with the design language that was liked by the users.

