Moto Edge 30 Ultra tipped to arrive with a smart stylus

Audio player loading…

Lenovo-owned Motorola has been raining smartphones, having become the first to launch one with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (only in China) to bringing a slew of mid-rangers to India in January. Ever since the Moto Edge X30 got launched, we have sees rumors of a Moto Edge Ultra floating around.

The latest we hear on this front are reports that the handset would launch some time soon and would actually carry the Moto G Stylus, that's also been doing the rounds of the Internet. The folks at XDA Developers claim that Motorola has now designed a special Folio Case to store the stylus.

Empty list

More on the Edge 30 Ultra Folio Case

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

It suggests that the Moto Edge 30 Ultra Folio Case could be used to house the Smart Stylus at the back of the device. In case the stylus stays outside the case and is not in use over a long period of time, the user gets an alert and that users can even set up an app to launch automatically when the stylus gets removed.

There is nothing unique about the rest of the case that has an open strip for viewing the display and a strip for always-on content such as time and date etc. It appears as if users could be able to answer or decline calls without actually opening the case. The stylus holder also points to an auto charger within the slot.

Coming to the stylus itself, the publication claims it connects via Bluetooth to the handset and supports both air gestures and wireless charging. The stylus can also function as an air mouse and an external display with the button providing the user with media controls. All of this means that this one may not be the much-hyped Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022.

There's a stylus but is it 'The' stylus?

(Image credit: Teknik News)

In an earlier series of leaks, tipster Nils Ahrensmeier had shared what appeared to be parts of a handset's marketing material. In this case, the stylus appears to have snugly fit into the phone's body itself.

Also, another image from these tweets suggests that the Moto G Stylus 2022 could come with a 50-megapixel primary camera and 128GB of onboard storage, at least. It states that the phone’s display panel may support a 90Hz refresh rate – a staple feature for most mid-ranged devices these days.

All of which suggests that we could be speaking about two separate devices here or some add-ons that Motorola is launching as accessories to its Edge series handsets. The publication also claims that the "Folio Case" need not be the final marketing name for what they came across and Motorola could well have a different moniker.

As for the actual launch date for the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, the mystery continues and we expects more leaks and rumors to flow in as the scheduled launch nears. So, do watch this space for more.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram