iQoo 9 Series launch in India confirmed

Vivo’s offshoot iQoo has officially confirmed that its flagship iQoo 9 series will launch in India soon. The announcement was expected as the phones have already got a dedicated landing page on Amazon India.

In its recent post on Twitter, iQoo hasn’t revealed the launch date yet nor has it confirmed the specific devices that will be made available in India as a part of the series – hence we will have to wait till the time the company shares some more information.

With monstrous performance at its core, iQOO 9 Series back panel has the iconic Legend tricolor design.Get ready to experience India's most advanced Flagship.The iQOO 9 Series. Coming Soon.#iQOO #MonsterInside #ComingSoon #iQOO9Series pic.twitter.com/RotejL0tWtFebruary 10, 2022 See more

To recall, the iQoo 9 series has been launched in China already and consists of phones like iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro. Though there are reports that the company may also launch a third phone iQoo 9 SE alongside the two flagship phones in India. The iQoo 9SE is reportedly a rebranded iQoo Neo 5S that recently went official back home in China.

As per the reports, the upcoming phones in the iQoo 9 series will be unveiled on February 23 in India. The three phones are expected to start retailing almost a week later from March 2 onwards via Amazon.

iQoo 9, 9 Pro, 9 SE variants, colour options for India

(Image credit: Iqoo China)

We’ve come across numerous reports in the recent past giving us a fair idea of what to expect from the lineup. Though since the phones are already available in China, we know the core specifications, however, the company might decide to make changes to offer better value for money and localize the products.

Since the official tease also mentions BMW Motorsports as iQoo’s premium partner, we can expect that the BMW M Motorsport Edition might also make its way to India.

Talking about the specs, the iQoo 9 5G is expected to be a rebranded iQoo 8 from last year and might come with a Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The iQoo 9 Pro is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Reports suggest that while the company might retain all the core features, it might swap the 2K display in favour of an FHD+ panel.

Lastly, the iQoo 9 SE is also expected to be a 5G phone with Snapdragon 888 SoC at the core coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

