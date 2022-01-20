iQoo 9 series release date, price, specs, news and more

Audio player loading…

iQoo 9 series is all set to make its India debut and it will most likely consist of two smartphones - iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro. The series was rolled out in China a few days ago with flagship-level features like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, AMOLED display, etc. It is already being said that the Indian pro variant of the series will be different from the Chinese variant.

In a recent update, iQoo 9 Pro has also appeared on the Geekbench that clears out a lot of questions revolving around expectations in terms of specifications and features. The model number carried by the Indian variant is I2022, and it scored 1240 in single-core tests and 3590 in multi-core tests.

Furthermore, the smartphone could get a 12GB RAM variant. However, other leaks have suggested that the device may get an 8GB RAM variant too. iQoo has always tried to deliver smartphones with cameras with high-quality picture capturing capabilities and top-notch performance.

The brand is going to continue the legacy in terms of the iQoo 9 Pro as it has been already confirmed that the device will have a triple rear camera setup and a Snapdragon flagship processor.

iQoo 9 series entered the Chinese market just a few days ago, and now it is all set to reach the Indian shores. Speculations are that the series will hit the Indian market in February 2022.

iQoo 9 Pro's 8GB RAM variant paired with 256GB internal storage is priced at RMB 4,999 that is approximately Rs 58,600, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is available for RMB 5,499 that is around Rs 64,500. The top model of iQoo 9 Pro with 12 GB RAM and 512GB internal storage is priced at RMB 5,999 which roughly converts to Rs 70,300.

The 8GB RAM variant of the iQoo 9, along with 128GB internal storage, is available at a price of RMB 3,999, which translates to around Rs 46,900. On the other hand, the high-end variant of the device with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage is priced at RMB 4,399, which roughly converts to Rs 51,600.

After having a look at the price of the series in the Chinese market, if the specs of the Indian variant are not altered at a considerable scale, it can be said that the iQoo 9 will be rolled out in India in the range of Rs 45,000 to Rs 53,000. iQoo 9 Pro will be priced between Rs 57,000 to Rs 72,000 at the time of launch and will compete directly with the OnePlus 9 Pro.

iQoo 9 series design and display

(Image credit: iQoo China Website)

Starting with the design, the images available on the official website of iQoo depict that the smartphone will have a glass-based rear panel. In addition, iQoo will go with the previous colour schemes in the upcoming flagship smartphone - a white rear panel with BMW strips.

The camera island offered in iQoo 9 Pro is quite big is it seems to cover almost one-fourth of the back panel, and it boasts the Gimbal stabilizations. At the front, the device will feature a 6.78-inch 2K E5 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone flaunts a pixel resolution of 3200x1400 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Rumours also suggest that the device can get QHD+ resolution. Moreover, it will have a punch hole situated at the top middle for the placement of the front camera, and the device will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of design iQoo 9 is expected to carry a similar look as iQoo 9 Pro. The smartphone will have similar dimensions and display features as offered in the Pro variant. The only major difference is that iQoo 9 will come with a FHD+ AMOLED display and 2400x1080 pixels resolution.

iQoo 9 series specifications and features

(Image credit: IQoo India Website)

One of the major highlights regarding the upcoming iQoo 9 Pro is that it will powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor complemented with the 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone will operate on the OriginOS custom skin that is based on the Android 11 operating system.

In terms of optics, iQoo will offer a triple rear camera setup in the iQoo 9 Pro. The camera system will rock a 50MP primary Samsung GN5 sensor, a 50MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 16MP depth sensor. The rear camera setup of the device seems capable of delivering high-quality photographs in both low light and daylight settings.

The smartphone will sport a 16MP front sensor for the sake of selfies and video calls. When it comes to battery, reports suggest that the phone will draw power from a 4700mAh cell that can go on for a day even after extensive use.

As previously reported, the smartphone will support a 120W fast charging - we have seen similar charging speeds on the recently launched Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. Connectivity features in the device include 5G, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, WiFi 6E, 5G connectivity support, and GPS.

Talking about the iQoo 9, it is quite similar to the pro variant of the series. Nonetheless, you will see a downgrade in terms of rear camera setup as the base variant comes with a 13MP ultra wide-angle shooter instead of the 50MP offered in iQoo 9 Pro.

