iQoo 9 series complete spec sheet leaks online - and there are no surprises

India's tryst with the iQoo series has been sketchy to say the least. Having arrived in the country as a sub-brand of BBK-owned Vivo, it's first offering was in the form of the iQoo 3 lineup in February of 2020. Its next offering was the iQoo 7 series in April and once again the iQoo 8 series played truant.

Now we have leakers revealing most of what we need to know about the upcoming iQoo 9 series that got listed on Geekbench a few days ago. Tipster Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice have shared the spec sheets of the iQoo 9 and the iQoo 9 Pro - the two devices scheduled to launch on January 5 in China. But, there is every chance that we in India my not get our hands on these devices.

Additionally, Agarwal has also shared a rendered image of the base variant of the iQoo 9 series that shows a large camera module block. It also indicates that the rear panel would have the signature BMW stripes with a blue tinted power button.

iQoo 9 Pro - specifications, features and more

The iQoo 9 Pro is said to pack a 6.78-inch AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate with a 2k resolution display, proving that gaming is at the core of this series as well. The device gets 12GB RAM linked to 256GB internal storage and running the Android 12 on top. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

In terms of optics, iQoo 9 Pro will rock a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary snapper, 50MP ultra wide-angle snapper and a 16MP portrait snapper. The rear camera setup of the device will support 8K video recording. It has a 16MP selfie camera too.

In fact, barring the flagship processor, the rest of the specifications appear to be a replica of its immediate predecessor, the iQoo 8 Pro, also known in some locations as the iQoo 8 Legend. The iQoo 9 Pro packs in a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging, which is again the same as its predecessor.

iQoo 9 - specifications, features and more

Talking about the base variant, iQoo 9, it will come equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. The touch sampling rate offered in the device will be 360Hz with a 388 PPI. Changes will be seen in the triple rear camera setup offered in iQoo 9.

It will consist of a 50MP primary shooter, 13MP ultra wide-angle shooter and a 12MP portrait shooter. Similar to the Pro variant, this one will also get features like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean, 4700mAh battery, 120W fast charging, and a 16MP front camera.

Readers would recall that some months ago, the base model of the iQOO 8 series with model number V2136 was listed on the database of the BIS authority and a BIS certification gave us a good hint that its India launch may not be far away. However, we haven't heard from the brand about a possible India launch. Of course, there is no stopping iQoo from bringing an older version to India, given the price sensitivity of the market and the similarity between the previous line-up and the latest one.