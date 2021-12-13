iQoo 9 series may get 4700mAh battery with 120W fast charge support

Audio player loading…

The iQoo 9 series is most probably going to make its debut in China by January 2022. Speculations are that both iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro may get launched in India by the first quarter of 2022. Now, the smartphones' charging capabilities and battery size have been revealed in a recent leak.

According to a popular tipster who goes by the name Panda is Bald on Weibo, both iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro could draw power from a 4700mAh battery. In addition, these devices may get 120W fast charging support. In comparison to their predecessors, the iQoo 8 series, the battery size has been slightly changed in the upcoming series.

To recall, the iQoo 8 series was rolled out in the Chinese market in August 2021. Rumors suggested that the iQoo 8 series will be soon rolling out in India and the Pro variant of the series will be rebranded as iQoo 8 Legend. However, three weeks ago, a tipster named Debayan Roy shared a tweet claiming that the launch of the iQoo 8 series has been canceled in India.

iQoo 9 rumored specifications

Previously, iQoo 9 was spotted on the IMEI database, but not a lot of information regarding the specifications emerged. As per the leaks, the smartphone may feature an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It is also being said that the device will have a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience.

Under the hood, it may get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship process that has been launched recently. The device could also have a heat dissipation system to cope up while running heavy files and multitasking. The heat dissipation system was also spotted previously in the iQoo 8 Pro.

Apart from that, there are no leaks or rumors regarding the camera, display size, and other key specifications of the device. Seems like readers have to wait for a while to know other details regarding the iQoo 9 series.