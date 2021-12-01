iQOO 9 series with 120W charging tipped to launch in India by February 2022

While the launch of the iQOO 8 series in India seems in jeopardy, its successor, presumably the iQOO 9 is already making headlines for its launch in the country. Previously, it was speculated that iQOO 9 could launch in January but the latest tip has a different take.

Well, of course, nothing is set in stone yet. The speculations swirling around today may not turn to reality. A report on 91Mobiles quotes industry sources to suggest that the iQOO 9 could launch somewhere in February of 2022.

The report surfaced after iQOO confirmed that it will also launch a flagship phone powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. However, the company didn’t disclose the name of the phone for now.

The series is expected to include vanilla iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro/Legend models. As per the report, at least one model of the series will come with 120W fast-charging support. The report adds nothing else, though we do have a couple of leaks to refer to that could tell us what to expect from the series.

Rumored specifications

Not much is out about the iQOO 9 series but it is speculated to bring sizable upgrades over the iQOO 8 series. The device has only pit stopped at the Indian IMEI database so far and there is nothing much to glean from the listing either. However, given that the series is coming as a successor over the iQOO 8, we can speculate a few things.

It is possible that the iQOO 9 phones could come with an AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Android 12 with a new iQOO UI skin. Citing the fresh tip, we might see it carrying 120W fast-charging as well. iQOO unveiled this tech back in 2020. It can charge a device with a 4,000mAH battery to full in mere fifteen minutes. One thing that looks to be confirmed is that the device could feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

We will keep you posted with more updates as we receive them.

